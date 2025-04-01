Should The Guardians Be Concerned About Luis Ortiz's First Start?
The Cleveland Guardians went into the 2025 offseason with some clear areas that needed to be addressed, including their starting rotation.
One of the front office's marquee moves to address this need was trading for Luis Ortiz from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Ortiz made his official Guardians debut in San Diego on Monday night, and things did not go well.
The right-hander only pitched 4.2 innings, gave up nine hits, allowed seven earned runs, issued four walks, and struck out only two batters.
This certainly wasn't the line Ortiz or the Guardians were hoping for during his first start of the season, but should the organization and fans be worried about his production moving forward?
Absolutely not.
It's just one game.
Let Carl Willis and the coaching staff keep working with Ortiz and fine-tuning some areas of his delivery before any true takeaways are made.
Ortiz's biggest issue during the outing was losing command of his pitches. The Padres laid off everything outside the zone and forced him to throw strikes, which San Diego teed off on.
If we're going to focus on the negatives of Ortiz's outing, it's only right to point out the positives, too.
The right-hander actually looked fairly sharp in the first inning, and that's what Ortiz should be trying to build from.
As Vogt pointed out, "I think we saw signs of what we had been seeing during spring training. When he's attacking the zone and aggressive with his pitches, he was getting weak contact and quick outs."
Cleveland's skipper also still believes "He's a top pitcher. We've seen the stuff. We've seen it in action. When he puts it all together, he's an elite pitcher."
Plus, Ortiz is far from the only pitcher across MLB to get hit hard in their first outing of the season.
The Guardians traded for the 26-year-old because they saw something in him. It's going to take more than one start on a rainy night in March for Ortiz to reach his full potential in a Cleveland uniform.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians' Star Pitcher Receives Massive Injury Update
MORE: Three Observations From The Cleveland Guardians Loss vs. Padres
MORE: Guardians' Exciting Slugger Earns Astonishing Prediction
MORE: Guardians Get Encouraging Injury News On Jose Ramirez
MORE: Guardians Star Not In Lineup vs. Royals Following Injury Scare