Takeaways From Guardians Home Opener Win vs. White Sox
A win is a win, even if the only run scored in a game is on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning.
That was the exact situation for the Cleveland Guardians in their 1-0 home opener win against the Chicago White Sox.
Here are three takeaways from the Guardians' first home victory of the year.
Ben Lively's Solid Start
In Ben Lively's first start at Progressive Field in 2025, he did exactly what made him so efficient as a pitcher last year.
Lively tossed 5.0 innings, gave up two hits, allowed no runs, issued three walks, and struck out four batters.
The final line is pretty solid, especially considering the temperature was near freezing the entire afternoon, making it difficult to grip the ball at times.
Lively struggled with his command at times, with three of his walks coming in the first two innings. However, Cleveland's defense really picked him up with timely double plays to get out of the jam.
Overall, this was another solid start from Lively, who is showing early signs of being another stable presence in Cleveland's rotation once again this season.
More Struggles With The Bats
The Guardians may have won, but that doesn't mean they put on an incredible display of offense.
Cleveland only recorded three hits against the White Sox, and their only run came on a bases-loaded walk from Nolan Jones.
The Guardians' bats disappeared in clutch scenarios, with the team going 0-for-4 and runners in scoring position.
One of Cleveland's biggest missed opportunities was Kyle Manzardo striking out to end the inning in the bottom of the sixth with runners at the corners.
There's no way the Guardians keep hitting this poorly with RISP. Right?
Guardians Inconsistent Defense
Cleveland's defense has been a key talking point for the Guardians through the first week and a half of the season.
It's been tough at times, but there have been some positives, too, and Tuesday's win had both.
Brayan Rocchio and Gabriel Arias teamed up for a slick double play in the top of the fourth inning to get Lively out of a jam. This inning-ending play could have saved a run for the Guardians.
However, in the bottom of the ninth, Rocchio also made a throwing error, allowing a free-base runner to reach a critical spot. Thankfully, nothing came of the miscue, but it's concerning that some of these issues continue.
The Guardians must figure out a way to be more consistent in the field.
