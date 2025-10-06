Why the Cleveland Guardians should trade for a surprise catcher this offseason
Jose Ramirez is one of the best players in the over 100 year history of Cleveland baseball. Ramirez, who turned 33 in September and has three years remaining on his contract, is running out of chances to win a World Series in his prime.
After reaching the ALCS in 2024, the Guardians took a step backwards after a lackluster offseason and Wild Card exit. The 15.5 game comeback in the division? Cool, very cool, but no banners will be hung for it. If the Guardians want to truly maximize their potential with Ramirez, this offseason will be predicated on acquiring talent at a premium.
Adley Rutschman is one of baseball’s elite talents. The former first overall pick is defensively sound behind the plate, hits from both sides of the dish, and at his best, has one of the best sets of eyes in the major leagues.
In his four year career, Rutschman has two Top 15 MVP finishes, two All Star appearances, and a second place finish in Rookie of the Year voting. Rutschman struggled in 2025 after producing an average 2024. If Rutschman can return to his 2022-23 form, Cleveland would acquire a top ten player in terms of value in the sport.
Limited to just 90 games with injuries in 2025, Rutschman knocked nine home runs, hit .220, and finished with an OPS below .700.
The Orioles have made their intentions clear. Despite front office lip service, there’s about $67M reasons that Samuel Basallo is Baltimore’s long term answer behind the plate. With an answer in line and Rutschman’s struggles, his value will never be lower on the trade market.
A young prospect like Angel Genao or Ralphy Velazquez, paired with another Top 30 prospect, with Logan Allen and Gabriel Arias would likely get the job done as Rutschman only has two years remaining of club control.
Rutschman can hit pitching from both sides of the plate, but Adley specializes in mashing left-handed pitching. Should Rutschman stay in Baltimore, he will likely catch against lefties and DH against righties. Adley could do the same thing in Cleveland for all of the Bo Naylor fans reading at home, which also would give Cleveland the ability to include George Valera or CJ Kayfus in a package for Rutschman.
The Guardians cannot be afraid to swing for the fences this offseason. In an offseason with a poor free agent class, the Guardians have their hands tied to improve a roster that is playoff-ready but by no means a World Series contender.
Adding Adley Rutschman gives Cleveland lineup stability, strong defense, and, just maybe, the bat we’ve been waiting for all along.