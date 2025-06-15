Cleveland Guardians Urged To Call Up Power-Hitting Prospect

Cleveland #Guardians 23yr old (1B/OF) prospect C.J. Kayfus reached base 3x tonight (2-3 R 2B 3B RBI BB) including a pair of extra base hits at Buffalo.



Kayfus is currently hitting .332 on the season with 29 XBH and a 1.004 OPS over 56 games.



2B) 13

3B) 8

HR) 8#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/PQc14hI3hf