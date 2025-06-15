Cleveland Guardians Urged To Call Up Power-Hitting Prospect
At some point, the Cleveland Guardians front office must acknowledge what's happening at Triple-A.
There are multiple prospects on the Columbus Clippers' roster who have been posting impressive offensive numbers during the season.
One of the players is Cleveland's fifth-ranked prospect, CJ Kayfus, and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter believes the power hitter is ready to make his MLB debut.
"[Kayfus] hit .364/.475/.591 with nine extra-base hits in 18 games at Double-A to open the year before earning a quick promotion to Triple-A, and he has not missed a beat there with a .307/.377/.540 with eight doubles, six home runs and 18 RBI in 154 plate appearances," wrote Rueter.
"The 23-year-old has started games at first base and both corner outfield spots, and he would provide an immediate upgrade in right field, where the team has lacked a consistent everyday option for more than a decade."
There's no question the Guardians need a spark in their lineup, especially from the outfield position group (outside of Steven Kwan).
Of course, there will always be questions and unknowns when calling a prospect.
However, Kayfus has made it clear he can hit pitching at any level, and he's ready for the next challenge of his professional career, which is the big leagues.
Plus, Kayfus recently hit a home run off Max Scherzer, who was making a rehab start against Triple-A.
It feels like Kayfus' call-up is inevitable, but when the Guardians will promote him to The Show is the biggest question.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Lead MLB In Impressive Stat
MORE: This Hideous Cleveland Guardians Stat Will Make You Double Take
MORE: Guardians Skipper Provides New Injury Update On Shane Bieber
MORE: WATCH: Guardians Elite Prospect Hits Home Run Off Max Scherzer
MORE: Guardians Activate Veteran Off Injured List In Latest Roster Moves