Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder Says He Had a Chip on His Shoulder in Weekend Series
The Seattle Mariners took two-of-three games from the division-rival Houston Astros over the weekend, picking up a game in the American League West standings in the process.
Sunday's 11-3 loss was a disappointing one, as the M's surrendered a 3-0 lead with Bryan Woo on the mound, losing to a drastically outmanned Astros team that was playing without Yordan Alvarez, Isaac Paredes and Jeremy Pena.
Furthermore, it was hard to see former Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell put together a big day, as he went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. After the game, he spoke positively about his time in Seattle, but told reporters that he had a "chip on his shoulder" against his old team.
Trammell, a former top prospect, was acquired by Mariners during the COVID 2020 season. He had multiple chances in Seattle, but struggled to take full advantage of them, hitting just .160 in 2021 (51 games), .196 in 2022 (43 games) and .130 in 2023 (22 games).
The Mariners cut ties with him before the 2024 season and he played 10 total games with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.
This season, he's hitting .205 for the Astros with two homers and eight RBIs. He has appeared in 17 games.
Now trailing the Astros by four games in the division, the Mariners will begin a new series on Monday night against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as the M's send George Kirby to the mound against former All-Star Brandon Woodruff.
