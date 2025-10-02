Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki Scrimmages with Seattle
As the Seattle Mariners gathered for their first scrimmage of the week on Wednesday, a familiar face was roaming the outfield at T-Mobile Park. A little older and a little grayer, 51-year-old Ichiro Suzuki still looked great in action, as the Hall of Famer continues to support the franchise that he played the majority of his career for.
Ichiro has been a regular around the ballpark this summer, and he's practiced with the team earlier this year. Despite being away from the game for five years, he still showed flashes of brilliance anytime he had the chance to participate in practice.
“I'm still trying to hang in there with them,” Ichiro said earlier this summer, through his interpreter. “I play catch. I run. I hit. I shag. So I hope that I can show them that even at this age, you can still play this game.
Approximately 5,000 fans attended today's event at just $10 per ticket. Not only did the admission money go to charity, but those who attended the event were treated to a bonus when they saw Ichiro trot out with the team. He even flashed the famous 'No-Fly Zone' gesture made by All-Star centerfielder Julio Rodriguez. It was a nod to the longtime friendship between the two. The legend and the young star have bonded, with the elder player acting as a mentor to Seattle's 24-year-old phenom.
“I mean, he knows I'm the center fielder,” Rodríguez said, jokingly, when asked if he would call Ichiro off of any fly balls. “I don't think age really matters a lot between the lines. But I'm still going to let him catch one... probably.”
Ichiro Delivered the 2025 Mariners' Rallying Cry
Ichiro, on the 21st anniversary of the night he broke the Major League record for most hits in a season, played in the field but did not hit. At-bats were only reserved for the hitters who would be the hitters who needed extra reps before Saturday's Game 1 of the AL Division Series. Still, his mere presence meant a lot to the Mariners, who have bonded with the legend this season.
But perhaps Ichiro's greatest contribution to the 2025 Mariners came earlier this year, on the day he was honored by the franchise by having his number 51 retired. During his speech, he urged the team to 'seize the moment'. That three-word phrase became a motto of the Mariners over the last several weeks of the season. It became a hashtag on social media, and it's the rallying cry of the fans and followers, as well.
“I feel like we all took it to heart because of who it came from,” Julio Rodríguez said. “He's been here. He's done that. He was part of that legendary team that we had in 2001, and having that much experience accumulated, and he's passing that on to us. And kind of like saying, 'It's your time now, to go out there and take it,’ I feel like that's why me and a lot of the guys took it to heart -- because of who it came from.”