Here's How Aaron Judge Has Fared in His Career Against Seattle Mariners
On the heels of getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, the Seattle Mariners will welcome the New York Yankees to T-Mobile Park for three games beginning on Monday.
The Yankees enter play at 23-17 and in first place in the American League East, and Aaron Judge enters play as the easy frontrunner for American League MVP. Already the defending MVP, Judge is hitting .409 this season with a league-leading 14 homers. He's attempting to become the first player to hit .400 for a full season since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941.
A 10-year veteran, how has Judge performed against the Mariners in his career? Quite well, as you can see below:
Aaron Judge vs. the Seattle Mariners
Games played: 38
Hits: 40
Batting average: 294
On-base percentage: .428
Slugging Percentage: .713
Home Runs: 15
RBIs: 35
And how has Judge performed at T-Mobile Park? Also quite well....
Aaron Judge career at T-Mobile Park:
Games played: 22
Hits: 24
Batting average: .304
On-base percentage: .362
Slugging percentage: .760
Home runs: 10
RBIs: 24
As he does against several teams, Judge has great numbers against the Mariners, and that will be tested even further this week as the M's send Emerson Hancock, Bryan Woo and Luis Castillo to the mound. The Hancock matchup should be especially worrisome, considering that he doesn't miss many bats and doesn't have anything in his arsenal designed to put away opposing hitters.
First pitch on Monday is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
