Here's How Much Money the Seattle Mariners are Spending on Josh Naylor and What Number He'll Wear
On Thursday, the Seattle Mariners kicked off the Major League Baseball trade deadline season by acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 28-year-old Naylor is hitting .292 this season and instantly upgrades the Mariners situation at first base, which has been extremely rough, as noted by Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Josh Naylor this season:
.292/.360/.447/.807 OPS/123 wRC+
Mariners 1B this season:
.233/.298/.412/.711 OPS/105 wRC+
The M's have utilized Luke Raley, Donovan Solano and Rowdy Tellez primarily at first base this season, with Tellez getting designated for assignment in June. Naylor has 11 home runs and 11 stolen bases, while also driving in 59 runs. He's hitting .292.
An All-Star in 2024, he helped lead the Cleveland Guardians to the American League Championship Series last season.
Here's other basic information you need to know about Naylor:
When will he arrive with the team?
Naylor is expected to arrive in Anaheim in time to play on Friday against the Angels. However, the Mariners will need to make a roster move for him. It's unclear what they'll do, but both Dominic Canzone and Miles Mastrobuoni have options remaining. Furthermore, the team could move on from Donovan Solano or Dylan Moore, who have both struggled.
How much money will he cost?
According to Spotrac, the M's are picking up the $3.8 million remaining on Naylor's deal. For a team that is notoriously frugal in the offseason, this is a big deal. Remember, they also added $4 million or so this season when they picked up Leody Taveras earlier this year.
What number will he wear?
The popular @NumbersMLB account on "X" is reporting that he'll wear No. 12, which was last worn in 2024 by Samad Taylor.
The Mariners will play the Angels on Friday night at 6:38 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo will pitch against Jose Soriano.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, reacting to a win over the Angels and the M's acquisition of Josh Naylor. Furthermore, he talks about Julio Rodriguez's history-making day at the plate and he's joined by Japanese baseball insider @GaijinBaseball, who talks about Ichiro in advance of the Hall of Fame induction. CLICK HERE:
PRIORITIES STRAIGHT: As the trade deadline nears, the Mariners are reportedly zeroing in on a specific target. CLICK HERE:
LEGENDS UNITE: The Mariners will have a full contingent at the Baseball Hall of Fame next weekend, as Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez will be in attendance for Ichiro's Hall of Fame induction. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.