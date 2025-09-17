Mariners Match-Up: Can Seattle Make it 11 Wins in a Row?
It's been a sweet September in Seattle, as the Mariners are currently the hottest team in Major League Baseball and eyeing their first AL West Division title since 2001. They just crushed Kansas City, 12-5, on Tuesday, and they're set for a Royals re-match on Wednesday night.
Bryce Miller (4-5, 5.59 ERA) will get the start for Seattle, while lefty Cole Ragans (2-3, 5.18 ERA) will take the ball for Kansas City in a fairly even pitching match-up. Miller has recorded 64 strikeouts and 29 walks in 72.2 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Ragans has struck out 76 and walked 16 batters in 48 2/3 innings.
Miller has an ERA of 10.00 and seven strikeouts in two appearances against the Royals in his career. On the other side of the ledger, Ragans has had success against Seattle. He has an ERA of 1.29 and 11 strikeouts in two appearances against the Mariners.
The Push for the Postseason is Heating Up
The Mariners (now 83-68) are currently in first place in the AL West, and they have a better than 90 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to most statistical outlets. Even if they don't hang on to take the division crown, they are in an optimal spot in the Wild Card race.
However, one of the team's leaders says they're not 'scoreboard watching' just yet. With just 11 games remaining in the 2025 campaign, they still want to play one game at a time and not get wrapped up in all the hype.
"[We're] trying to focus on the games, playing good baseball, and keep rolling," Cal Raleigh told ROOT Sports following the latest Mariners victory. "We're just not satisfied; we're going to keep going until the bell rings."
American League West Race
Seattle Mariners: 83-68 (first in division)
Houston Astros: 83-69 (1/2 game behind)
Texas Rangers: 79-73 (4 1/2 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (11 games): Sept. 17-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.