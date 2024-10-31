Juan Soto Joins Seattle Mariners Legend Ken Griffey Jr. in Baseball History
The New York Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, falling in Game 5 of the World Series. With the loss, New York still hasn't won a World Series since the 2009 campaign.
Though the season ended in tough-luck fashion, it was still a great year for the Yankees, who won the American League East and earned the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs.
It was also a great year for Yankees trade acquisition Juan Soto, who lived up to the hype in his first (and potentially only) season in New York.
The 26-year-old Soto hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBI for the Yankees. He also posted a .419 on-base percentage and is almost assured to finish in the Top-3 of American League MVP voting.
He also joined former Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. in some incredible history, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Juan Soto is the 6th player in his age-25 season or younger to produce an OPS of 1.100 or higher in a single postseason (min. 50 PA), joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1995), Troy Glaus (2002), Albert Pujols (2004), Randy Arozarena (2020) and Carlos Correa (2020).
Any time you can join Griffey Jr. in baseball history, you've done something right. One of the best players to ever play the game, Junior hit 630 career home runs. He was a 13-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glover and a seven-time Silver Slugger. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.
Soto might be there someday, but he has to deal with his likely record-setting free agency this offseason. He's expected to command a deal of potentially $600 million.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: