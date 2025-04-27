Noted Seattle Mariners Defensive Coach Gives Love to J.P. Crawford After Viral Defensive Gem
The Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 14-0 in a lopsided affair on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park. With the win, the M's moved to 15-12 on the season. They own a share of first place in the American League West.
Though the offense was the shining star in the win, the pitching and defense can't be ignored, either. Luis Castillo earned his third win of the season after throwing six scoreless frames, and he got a little help from his friends.
Take this play from shortstop J.P. Crawford, who ranged to his left and dove for a ball up the middle. He then flipped the ball to second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni, who fired to first for the out.
After the game, noted M's defensive coach Perry Hill called Crawford a "unicorn" on social media.
There's a lot going on in this play, but it reminds you of why Crawford was a Gold Glover during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. The range, the hands and the ingenuity to flip it to Mastrobuoni are all outstanding, as is Mastrobuoni's ability to be ready for the play to happen.
The Mariners will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they look for a series win over the Marlins. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT as prospect Logan Evans makes his first career start for Seattle. The No. 10 prospect in the organization, he's on the roster as a result of the recent injury to Logan Gilbert.
He'll be opposed by Max Meyer.
