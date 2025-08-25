Cal Raleigh Passes Ken Griffey Jr. in History Books and is Closing in on Mickey Mantle
The Seattle Mariners earned a much-needed victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Athletics 11-4 at T-Mobile Park. Seattle is now 70-61 on the season and in sole possession of the third wild card spot in the American League with 31 games to play.
It was a historic day at the plate for M's catcher Cal Raleigh, who hit two home runs, giving him 49 on the season. With that, he has the most home runs ever in a single season by a primary catcher, surpassing Salvador Perez's 48 (2021).
But that wasn't the only historic accomplishment for the American League MVP-hopeful.
Passing Junior
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Raleigh's nine multi-homer games are now the most ever by a Mariners player in a single season, surpassing Ken Griffey Jr., who had eight in 1997. Passing Griffey, who is a Hall of Famer and the most iconic player in team history, is quite an accomplishment for Raleigh and shows just how special his season has been.
A 22-year veteran of the M's, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Griffey spent parts of 13 years in Seattle. He won an MVP with the Mariners, while also making 11 All-Star Games and winning 10 Gold Gloves. He made 13 All-Star appearances in total and hit 630 home runs.
He was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a Mariner in 2016.
Chasing Mantle
Raleigh now has the third-most home runs in a season ever for a switch-hitter, trailing only the legendary New York Yankees slugger, who had 52 home runs in 1956 and 54 in 1961.
Also in the Baseball Hall of Fame, Mantle is one of the most decorated players in the sports rich history. A 20-time All-Star and a seven-time World Series champion, Mantle also won three MVPs, a Gold Glove, a Triple Crown and a batting title. He spent 18 years in the big leagues with the New York Yankees, hitting 536 career home runs.
What's next for Raleigh?
Raleigh will get a chance to hit his 50th home run of the season on Monday night when the Mariners take on the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m. PT. Griffey is the only Mariners player to ever hit 50 home runs in a season, doing it twice.
