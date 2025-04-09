Seattle Mariners Designate Interesting Reliever For Assignment in Favor of Veteran Righty
The Seattle Mariners made a slew of roster moves on Wednesday before wrapping up a three-game series with the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.
Ryan Bliss was put on the injured list with a torn left bicep and Leo Rivas was recalled. In addition, the M's designated reliever Jesse Hahn for assignment while recalling Casey Lawrence.
Hahn took the loss on Tuesday in relief, though the lone run he surrendered as was unearned. He's been mostly solid in two relief outings for Seattle, pitching 4.0 innings and flashing a mid-90s fastball. He has an ERA of 0.00. The Mariners are likely hoping that he'll clear waivers and they can stash him in Tacoma, but that's not a given.
The 35-year-old almost made the team out of spring training but began the year in Tacoma. Now in his eighth big-league season, Hahn is 19-21 for his career with a 4.17 ERA. A former starter, he won a career-high six games for the Athletics back in 2015.
As for Lawrence, he's next up in trying to give the M's some depth in the bullpen.
The 37-year-old right-hander is a veteran of four major league seasons. He first debuted in 2017 with the Toronto Blue Jays and then proceeded to make 23 appearances for the Mariners that year. With Seattle, he went 2-0 with a 5.57 ERA. He stayed on with the Mariners in 2018, making 11 appearances and going 1-0 with a 7.33 ERA. He resurfaced in the big leagues with the Blue Jays in 2022 and also made 15 appearances for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023.
Lawrence spent the 2024 season in the minors with the Rainiers. He went 11-11 with a 5.95 ERA, making 29 starts out of 29 appearances.
He's got a 4.35 ERA in two appearances for Tacoma this year.
The Mariners will be off on Thursday before hosting the Texas Rangers on Friday.
