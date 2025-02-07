Seattle Mariners Fan Favorite Makes Appearance at Kraken Hockey Game
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford elected to have a little fun on Thursday night before departing for spring training in Arizona: He took in the Seattle Kraken hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Sporting a jersey, Crawford was right up near the action.
Crawford has a few days left to enjoy his free time before heading to Peoria. Pitchers and catchers report for the M's on Feb. 12 with position players to come a few days later.
After a stellar 2023 season that saw him lead the American League in walks (94), Crawford regressed in a big way in 2024, hitting just .202 with nine homers and 37 RBI. He also spent two separate stints on the injured list.
However, the idea of Crawford fixing things in 2025 isn't a foreign concept, in fact it's being projected by Fangraphs's ZIPS projection.
The popular site recently put out their projections for the 2025 M's and they've got Crawford hitting .241 with11 homers, 50 RBI and a .337 on-base percentage. While they don't think Crawford will hit for much power anymore, a batting average that's 40 points higher would also lengthen the M's lineup.
Crawford isn't the only member of the Mariners that's hoping for a bounceback year. Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco are both looking to right the ship as well. The team could also use a big year from Randy Arozarena, who they acquired at the trade deadline in 2024.
The M's went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by one game. The Kraken lost 3-1 on Thursday.
