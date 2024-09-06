Mariners Fans and Media Personalities React on "X" to Jerry Dipoto Coming Back in 2025
Though there was no official announcement, the Seattle Mariners have reportedly decided to bring back President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto in 2025. The Seattle Times reported that Dipoto could potentially be back beyond that as well.
It's an unsurprising decision but certainly a polarizing one for Mariners fans and personalities.
We've collected some of the best responses to the news on "X" from some of your favorite M's personalities.
Per Nathan Bishop, formerly of Lookout Landing:
This team is worse/less talented than the 2018 team that got blown up but is facing a not dissimilar fate. They’ll keep Julio and whatever arms are under control/will re-sign below market value (if any). All the rest will be gone within 2-3 years.
The popular @MarinerMuse account simply said "not surprising."
Ty Dane Gonzalez of "Locked on Mariners" echoed the "not surprising comments," while also saying that he's happy that the speculation is all over.
Aaron Levine of FOX 13 was more critical of the decision, using a quip.
I will repeat myself: Dipoto’s walk-up song would be “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child. #Mariners
For what it's worth, I recently said on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast that the M's should not bring Dipoto back in 2025, but it had nothing to do baseball decision-making or baseball acumen.
The Mariners are 71-70 and will play the Cardinals on Friday night.
