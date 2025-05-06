Seattle Mariners Fans React Wildly on Social Media to Bizarre Call on Monday
The Seattle Mariners lost one of the wildest games of the season on Monday night, losing 7-6 against the Athletics in 11 innings.
The M's are now 20-14 on the season, and they lead the American League West by just one game entering play on Tuesday.
This game had a bit of everything, including a seemingly (at the time) egregious call against the Mariners in the bottom of the tenth. The game was tied at 6-6 and the A's had runners at first and second with nobody out. Luis Urias hit a groundball to shortstop, advancing both runners. However, Urias was called safe because of catcher's interference. That loaded the bases.
The Mariners challenged the call, but it was confirmed by replay. Now, Dallas Braden of NBC Sports California did a good job pinpointing the play, saying that Raleigh's glove lace made contact with the bat. The glove lace DOES count as a determining factor in catcher's interference.
However, most Mariners fans didn't see Braden's explanation, and they certainly didn't see it in real time, causing them to react on social media.
However, all's well that ends well, as Andres Munoz proceeded to strike out the next three hitters with the bases loaded, sending the game to the 11th. The M's didn't score in their half, and Jacob Wilson hit a walk-off single in the bottom half.
The Mariners and A's will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. PT. Emerson Hancock is pitching against Jeffrey Springs.
