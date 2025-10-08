The Seattle Mariners Look to Eliminate Detroit and Advance to the ALCS
The Seattle Mariners captured a rain soaked victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, 8-4, to set up what could be the last game of the American League Division Series today. Up 2-1 in the best-of-five battle, the AL West Champions can close things out with a win at Comerica Park.
The Mariners will send Bryce Miller, who went 4-6 in the regular season, with 74 strikeouts and a 5.68 ERA, to the mound to face Casey Mize (14-6, 3.87 ERA). It will be the first postseason start of Miller's career.
Miller has a perfect 2-0 career record against the Tigers, with a 0.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in three appearances. His counterpart, Mize, has gone 2-1 with a 4.03 ERA, 23 strikeouts, and a 1.02 WHIP in four appearances versus Seattle. So, despite their regular-season records, this should be a pretty even match-up on the mound.
"After the last two years of being so close and going home and, you know, watching the postseason from home and thinking, ‘I wish I was out there,’ it’ll be a lot of fun," Miller said.
The Mariners are Confident Miller Can Close it Out
While some consider it a risky move to make th move to Miller, his teammates disagree. They believe that Miller will give them enough to finish off the series.
“He’ll come out as calm as ever," Game 3 winner Logan Gilbert said, according to MLB reporter Jon Morosi. "He’s in a good head space, and his stuff has never looked better than it does right now.”
The Mariners (90-72 in the regular season, are riding the type of high that the franchise hasn't seen since 2001. That Seattle squad set the modern MLB record with 116 wins in a season, but failed to advance to the World Series. In many ways 2025 has become almost been like retribution for the fan base, with the team not racking up the numbers of a juggernaut, but finding any way possible to win.
They will look to keep that momentum today. First pitch is scheduled for 3 PM EST, so there's a strong possibility that Seattle can clinch a berth in the American League Championship before the sun goes down in Detroit. The right arm of Bryce Miller will have a lot of say on that matter. And despite dealing with inflammation over the course of the regular season, Miller is confident that he can get the job done.
"In the postseason, you start with a zero ERA, right?” Miller said. “My arm’s felt a lot better since I got off the IL. I found a way to basically manage the inflammation in there from the bone spurs and stuff. I haven’t pitched in 10 days, so I’ve had plenty of rest and I'm good to go.”