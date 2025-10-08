The Seattle Mariners Look to Eliminate Detroit and Advance to the ALCS

Bonus fun fact: Bryce Miller is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA (19 IP) in 3 career starts against the Tigers. 15 K, 1 BB, 10 H for a sparkling 0.58 WHIP. His OPS against is .346 with 2 doubles as the only extra-base hits.



