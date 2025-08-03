Seattle Mariners' MVP Candidate Makes Unfortunate Team History in Saturday Loss
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Texas Rangers on Saturday afternoon, falling 6-4 in 11-innings.
It was a compelling back-and-forth game, but it ultimately dropped the Mariners to 59-53 overall. They are one game ahead of the Rangers in the battle for the third and final wild card spot, and they are also 3.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West race.
M's catcher Cal Raleigh made some unfortunate team history in the loss, going 0-for-5 with five strikeouts. He had multiple chance to make an offensive impact, but failed to do so, striking out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning as the game was tied 2-2.
According to Tim Booth of the Seattle Times, Raleigh is just the eighth player in team history to fan five times in a game.
It's been an incredible year for Raleigh, who is vying to win his first American League MVP Award. He leads baseball with 42 home runs and 88 RBIs. He's also stolen 12 bases and boasts an average of .254.
However, Raleigh has struggled over his last 30 games, hitting just .202 in that time. He's hitting only .214 over his last seven.
Raleigh wasn't the only Mariners player to struggle with strikeouts on Saturday, as Eugenio Suarez went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.
Randy Arozarena hit his 22nd home run of the season and Julio Rodriguez had an RBI single.
The Mariners and Rangers will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. PT. Logan Evans will take the ball for the M's as Jacob deGrom pitches for Texas.
The Mariners will be off on Monday.
