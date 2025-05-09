Seattle Mariners Place Important Reliever on Injured List Heading into Weekend Series
The Seattle Mariners made a noteworthy roster move on Friday morning before the opening of a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park.
The team announced that reliever Troy Taylor has been recalled from Triple-A Tacoma while Trent Thornton has been put on the injured list with appendicitis.
Taylor, 23, is one of the better arms in the M's system. He made his debut last season, going 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 21 games. He earned one save and struck out 25 batters in 19.1 innings. He began this season on the injured list with a lat strain and has only made four big-league appearances.
He's pitched to an ERA of 12.00 in those appearances, and he's also struggled at Triple-A Tacoma. With the Rainiers, he's 0-2 in nine games, pitching to a 7.36 ERA. He has one save and should factor into some lower-leverage spots for the M's during his tenure, at least initially.
Thornton, 31, is in his seventh year with the Blue Jays and Mariners. A dependable reliever since arriving in Seattle in 2023, he's struggled this season as well. He's 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA, striking out just 11 in 15.1 innings. He's been victimized by the home run ball, giving up five in 16 games.
The Mariners enter play on Friday at 22-14 and in first place in the American League West. They are trying to win their first division title since 2001.
First pitch between the M's and Jays is 6:38 p.m. PT.
