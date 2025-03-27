Seattle Mariners Release Lineup For Opening Day Against Athletics
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will ring in a new season on Opening Day against the Athletics at 7:10 p.m. PT on Thursday at T-Mobile Par. Roughly six hours before first pitch, the Mariners released their first lineup of the year.
Most of the order is what was expected coming out of spring training. But there are several interesting takeaways from the Opening Day lineup.
Luke Raley will bat fifth, but as the designated hitter. Rowdy Tellez, who was signed by Seattle on Feb. 21, will man first base and bat seventh.
The second base competition is also officially decided.
Ryan Bliss was penciled in to bat eighth at second base Thursday. He won the competition over Gold Glove utility player Dylan Moore, Leo Rivas and top 100 prospect Cole Young.
The full lineup for the first game of the season is, in order: Victor Robles (right field), Julio Rodriguez (center field), Cal Raleigh (catcher), Randy Arozarena (left field), Raley (designated hitter), Jorge Polanco (third base), Tellez (first base), Bliss (second base) and J.P. Crawford (shortstop). Logan Gilbert will start at pitcher.
In reserve, the Mariners have Moore, utility player Miles Mastrobuoni, backup catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver and veteran infielder Donovan Solano.
The addition of Tellez will give the bottom half of the lineup a big boost in power — something that was a clear weakness for the team last season. Seattle also has positional versatility with its reserves and the potential for home run power off the bench with Garver.
Time will tell how effective this order will be. And the Mariners will have a solid test on Opening Day against Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino.
