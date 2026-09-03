Mariners Add Former Blue Jays Pitcher Who May Fit Better in Relief

The Mariners have signed right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson to a minor-league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Tacoma. The move gives them another starter to stash behind a rotation that suddenly doesn’t have much depth.

But there could still be a role waiting for him. Woods Richardson has spent most of his career in a starting role, including 10 of them with Minnesota this season. Toronto kept him stretched out at Triple-A after acquiring him in June. But when they brought him up, they primarily asked him to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen.

That experiment produced a 3.93 ERA across 18 1/3 innings. The rest of the line was a little rough. Woods Richardson walked 12 batters and struck out 14. He survived more innings than he controlled.

He has passed through waivers twice and is joining his third organization of the season. Seattle isn’t uncovering a hidden secret with him.

But he is a 25-year-old arm with major-league experience, a five-pitch arsenal and a history of handling a starter’s workload. Those traits can still play with a team still searching for stability in the middle innings.

The Mariners Should Give Simeon Woods Richardson a Defined Relief Role

Seattle currently has Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and rookie Kade Anderson filling its five rotation spots. Emerson Hancock is out with an adductor strain which explains why Woods Richardson landed in Tacoma.

That role could work behind Anderson. If the Mariners decide to shorten one of the rookie’s September starts, Woods Richardson could take the next turn through the lineup instead of forcing Dan Wilson into a bullpen game. The same arrangement would work behind any starter who labors through four innings and needs to be pulled.

It would also give Seattle a cleaner evaluation. Woods Richardson’s stuff has not generated enough swings and misses this year, while the walks have continued to pile up. Asking him to navigate a lineup multiple times is only asking for the problem to show itself. A bulk assignment would narrow the job.

The Mariners have earned a reputation for helping pitchers find more effective versions of themselves. But it’s foolproof. Twelve walks in 18 1/3 innings will get a pitcher burned regardless of his uniform or the sophistication of the pitching lab.

September still gives Seattle room to experiment. Woods Richardson can remain stretched out in Tacoma, then receive a relief audition if the Mariners believe they have identified an adjustment worth testing.