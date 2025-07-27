Marlins' Top Prospect Sets Expansion Era Strikeout Record
The Miami Marlins have been on a roll of late, as they've won 20 of their last 28 games. Miami's top prospect, Thomas White, is also performing at a high level in Double-A.
White had a dominant performance, striking out eight batters in a row. He struck out 13 of 14 hitters, which has never been recorded during the Expansion Era.
“I didn’t even realize I was striking out that many in a row,” White said. “Just was out there kind of rolling and just trying to really focus on attacking the hitter and working ahead.”
White was the 35th overall pick by the Marlins in the 2023 draft and is showing his potential, as he's creating a lot of swing-and-misses.
“It was just how well I was able to mix it up. You know, throw 3-2 changeups or 0-1 cutters,” White said. “Not giving them a chance to find any patterns … and then reading swings. If I read that a guy’s really nowhere close to a fastball, I’m just going to keep going fast. If they’re just not on it, they’re going to keep getting it until they prove that they’re on it.”
White is the number 23 overall prospect in baseball and the Marlins' top prospect. In Double-A, he has posted a 2.25 ERA across five starts.
The 6-foot-5 southpaw is an elite prospect and could become a key piece for the Marlins' young core when he's called up to the majors.
