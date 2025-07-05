Miami Marlins Slugger Reaches Major Career Milestone
Jesus Sanchez has become one of the more experienced and longest-tenured players on the Miami Marlins' roster. The outfielder debuted in 2020 and has been a quality big league hitter ever since.
Sanchez was once again in Miami's starting lineup on Friday evening and reached an incredible career milestone in the Marlins' matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.
In the fifth inning, Sanchez hit a triple, giving him his 400th career hit at the big league level. He's now the 31st player in franchise history to reach this mark, and the first player since Brian Anderson hit it during the 2021 season, per the Miami Marlins Communication Department.
Sanchez has really grown into being a solid middle-of-the-order hitter for the Marlins. He has a career slash line of 242/.310/.427 and an OPS of .737 in 512 at-bats.
This season, the left-handed hitter has a .258/.324/.424, including seven home runs, ten doubles, and four triples.
Sanchez has especially been on a tear over the last week as the Marlins have been one of the hottest teams in MLB.
With the Marlins clearly in a rebuild and the trade market looking to favor sellers over buyers, it'll be interesting to see how much longer Sanchez remains in Miami.
Sanchez being able to reach the career milestone and mark with the franchise is much more meaningful if the 27-year-old is moved before the July 31 trade deadline.
