Yankees Named Trade Spot for Two Intriguing Marlins Pitchers
The Miami Marlins have been surging lately, but they could still very well sell off some pieces before the MLB trade deadline.
The Marlins have a handful of players that should draw plenty of attention in the coming weeks, and while Sandy Alcantara is certainly the most notable name, it doesn't stop there.
Miami also has fellow starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, some solid bats and also intriguing relief pitchers, and Peter Brody of Pinstripe Alley has linked the New York Yankees to the latter.
In a piece where Brody names the Marlins as a great potential trading partner for the Yankees, he mentions relievers Anthony Bender and Cade Gibson as possible additions for New York.
Bender and Gibson are both obvious trade candidates between now and July 31, and with the emphasis on bullpens in the modern era, they both could fetch decent returns.
Bender came up with Miami in 2021 and has pitched very well when healthy. This year, he has logged a 2.27 ERA while allowing just 22 hits hits over 35.2 innings, registering 26 strikeouts. His strikeout numbers are actually down from previous seasons (lifetime 9.2 K/9), but he is still managing to record outs.
Meanwhile, Gibson was selected by the Marlins in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft and made his big-league debut this season, posting a 2.10 ERA across 18 relief appearances and one start. He has surrendered 21 hits while fanning 17 batters through 25.2 frames.
The Yankees actually have a pretty impressive bullpen as it is, but you can never have enough relievers, so New York may very well place a call to South Beach about the Marlins' relief arms in the coming weeks.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Marlins Receive Absurd Outlook That's Disrespectful Even for Them
MORE: Marlins Trade Idea Sends Sandy Alcantara To AL Playoff Contender
MORE: Apparently 'Untouchable' Marlins Player Will Make You Scratch Your Head
MORE: Marlins' Rising Star Delivers Fiery Message Before MLB Trade Deadline
MORE: Unthinkable Marlins Trade Candidate Would Set the Market Ablaze