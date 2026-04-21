Chris Paddack Looks to Continue His Success vs. the St. Louis Cardinals

The Miami Marlins are looking to keep the ball rolling and collect their third win in a row, and the second against the St. Louis Cardinals. After taking down the red birds on Monday by a 5-3 score, Miami sends veteran Chris Paddack to the mound.

Paddack's return to the Marlins organization got off to a rough start in 2026, where he was hard against the Chicago White Sox in his first start of the campaign. However, since that game and throughout April, Paddack has posted a 2.35 ERA, lowering his ERA from 18.00 to 5.59.

There is still work to be done to lower his ERA, and lucky for Paddack, he's taking the mound on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, a team he's had strong success against in his career before.

Paddack's Career Numbers vs the Cardinals

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack (59) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals. | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Bringing previous success against the Cardinals into the outing for the Marlins, Paddack takes on St. Louis for the first time since 2021, when he was previously with the San Diego Padres. This marks the fourth start against the Cardinals in his career, and his fifth start of the 2026 campaign.

Way back in 2019, Paddack took on the Cardinals twice that season and was dominant both times. Posting a 0.93 ERA against St. Louis that season in two games pitched, covering 9.2 innings of work with 12 strikeouts, Paddack collected a singular win to his name for his efforts.

Fast forward to 2021, still in San Diego with the Padres, Paddack faced the Cardinals again, marking the last time he's done so in his career. In that start, the Marlins starter went four innings, allowed three hits, one run, and struck out two.

Adding that all together, Paddack has a career ERA of 2.25 vs the Cardinals with 14 strikeouts, six walks issued, two earned runs and three starts spanning 13.2 innings of work.

Miami Marlins pitcher Chris Paddack (33) poses during photo day. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Paddack has only gone past the fifth inning once this season, and it came back against the Detroit Tigers. He most recently pitched against the Atlanta Braves and gave the Marlins a strong chance to win, but ultimately took the loss after allowing just two runs.

Miami's offense has started swinging the sticks well again as of late on their winning streak, scoring 10 runs in two games, both of which, funny enough, finished with a 5-3 score. If the offense has that same production and history repeats itself for Paddack, another win could be on the horizon.