Eury Pérez Has Rare Off Night as Marlins Fall to Nationals
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Manager Clayton McCullough and the Miami Marlins dropped the opening game of their road series Friday night against the Washington Nationals, 9-2. The Marlins have been playing better lately, but starter Eury Perez had one of those nights where nothing was working for him.
Perez only completed three innings, in which he allowed five runs on two hits while walking four batters, striking out five and giving up a home run. It was one of those nights for Perez; he just wanted to flush it, forget it and move on to the next one.
It is a struggle for a Marlins team that swept the Nationals in Miami not too long ago and then opened a road series in Washington with a dud. And the fact that Perez has been getting way more consistent lately and finding his rhythm and then has a bad outing mixed in.
Perez is that 1B to Sandy Alcantara and has been doing the best he can to be that co-ace and off nights will happen for him every once in a while. But Perez is going to bounce back in his next start and show the coaching staff that this bad mojo will not continue.
Perez being back from injury has taken pressure off of Max Meyer's injury
Max Meyer has not pitched for the Fish since the middle of July and McCullough has had to do the best that he can with what he has for his starting rotation. And ever since Perez returned from the injured list a bit ago and has pretty much taken Meyer's spot, it is like the Fish have not missed a beat.
In a perfect world, the Fish would like to have Meyer back as their co-ace to Alcantara and have Perez right behind them. But the Marlins have not had an update on Meyer in quite a bit and have had to do what they can without him while he is out injured.
Perez has looked like a different pitcher ever since he returned from his stint on the injured list. And knowing that Perez was a highly touted prospect for the Marlins at one point, seeing him finally live up to his potential is a welcome sight.
Perez is a guy who is going to go into every start and work as hard as he can and do everything he can for his team. It has shown that this bad start will not be a consistent thing and he will bounce back in his next go-around.
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Tyler Miller is a 26-year-old Sports Journalist who has had a passion for writing ever since graduating from Georgia Southern University with a Journalism degree in 2022. Tyler has been writing about sports for going on 8 years now. Tyler has been a Miami Marlins fan for years and looks forward to covering them for On SI. Tyler also has had experience writing for FanSided in the past where he was a site expert and a contributor across different sites.