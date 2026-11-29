The top 10 prospects in the Miami Marlins are working towards their main goal, and that's to break through and reach the big leagues.

After the conclusion of the 2026 season, there's one prospect in the Marlins' top 10 who was successful to the point where he could have a shot at making some noise in 2027.

Aiva Arquette Playing with Poise

Sep 1, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Miami Marlins hat sits in the dugout prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the front office might see him as a potential to make the big leagues in 2028, they might want to start reconsidering if he dominates the 2027 season, especially from the get-go.

The 23-year old shortstop was argubly the best performer from the Marlins Top 10 group of prospects after slashing .272/.326/.785 OPS with 12 home runs, 48 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 73 hits, and 44 runs in 64 games in the minors. He's currently in Double-A with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

The Marlins drafted Arquette in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Oregon State. A lot of singles, doubles, and home runs are coming to loanDepot Park. Arquette has tremendous eye vision, and he has so much confidence. There's nothing wrong with having self-confidence. It drives a player to excel and be his best.

Arquette is one of those players who can transform a team into a winning team. Don't get it wrong. The Marlins have a roster with talent that can generate wins. It's time for the Marlins to become a team that sets high goals and win 100 games. It's possible if the front office puts the right pieces in place and the players go out there and perform.

There's just something about Arquette that makes us think that he will make his debut with the Marlins in 2027. As he's still being developed, there's a good chance that he won't shrink under the pressure if he gets promoted to the big leagues. If Arquette starts April and May by hitting over .300 and draw more walks than strikeouts, then he should be in a Marlins uniform by June.

We highly doubt that he will get the call to start in April unless a major injury occurs with the current active roster, but if he does make his debut, it will be during the summer. Something like a Joe Mack experience where he burst onto the scene mid-summer and look at what he did defensively.

Can the Marlins strike gold two years in a row with a rookie sensation making a strong impression? Keep your eyes open on Arquette.