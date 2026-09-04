How Future Marlins are Performing for Organization Right Now

The Miami Marlins have been one of the best teams in baseball in terms of stockpiling young talent. Currently the owners of the 18th-ranked minor league system in the game per MLB Pipeline, they opened the year in the eighth spot but have fallen down the ladder due to so many MLB graduates.

The Marlins -- and president of baseball operations Peter Bendix -- have put a heavy focus on developing an exciting, up-and-coming team in South Florida. So far, so good, as the Fish have emerged as surprising Wild Card contenders in 2026. But that's not even the best part of the team's tale; there's a ton of talent on its way to Miami, as well.

Particularly at the plate, where hungry hitters are sprinkled through every level of the club's system. Several, like Cam Cannarella, are still waiting on their shot in The Show. Others, similar to Graham Pauley, have shuttled into the bigs at some point in the 2026 campaign.

Cannarella has been lauded for his athleticism and defense, but he's a 'toolbox guy' at the dish. He brings a professional approach with the bat, but he suffered a broken wrist, which has hindered his progress. Pauley is limited in terms of his defense, but he debuted with a four-hit performance when he was called up on Sep 1.

Owen Caissie, 24, is on his third pro stop after stints in the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs organizations, and he's attempting to stick with the Fish. He's had an up-and-down year, with a .223 average, 11 home runs, and 52 RBI and has had a few flashes here and there. However, his best-case outlook with Miami will be as a bench player and role player.

Who will Step Up for Miami?

Marlins first baseman Graham Pauley | Credit: Katie Stratman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hawaiian star Aiva Arquette is currently ranked as Miami's second-highest prospect. The massive 6'5" shortstop is likely suited for an eventual move to third base, due to his size and strength. The 22-year-old is stationed in Double-A right now with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, where he's currently hitting .261 with 11 home runs, 44 RBI, and 17 stolen bases, but he's accrued those numbers in just 234 at-bats. The club expects him to take a big step forward in 2027, based on what they've seen so far.

“He hit three balls over 100 mph [over a few days recently],” said Marlins’ director of minor-league field operations Hector Crespo, per the Miami Herald (subscription required) “He can really impact the baseball. There’s hard contact there. The next step is becoming more consistent with more pitches that he’s attacking and making good swing decisions.”

As of now, much of the talent is still expected to be marinating in the minors in 2027, but a few will filter up to the Fish during what should be a step-forward season.

Arquette is perhaps the most intriguing hitter heading into the following campaign, as a huge spring training might catapult him closer to the Majors when the calendar flips. No matte who steps forward, they will be entering a changing world in South Florida, as the Marlins evolve from a playoff hopeful to a potential powerhouse.