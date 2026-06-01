Marlins Move Cam Cannarella One Step Closer to Miami

One of the Miami Marlins top 30 prospects is getting promoted to Double-A Pensacola after putting up incredible numbers. Fish On First reported that Cam Cannarella is being promoted to Double-A Pensacola on X (formerly Twitter).

From a source, outfielder Cam Cannarella is being promoted to Double-A Pensacola.



Cannarella, Miami’s competitive balance round pick this past year, has been hitting extremely well in High-A, slashing .394/.439/.577 in 19 games.#Marlins — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) June 1, 2026

For some people, these decisions may be overdue, but when the timing is right, then it’s right. He continues to make his case for why the Marlins will need him in the future.

Miami Promoted One of Top Sluggers to Pensacola

Clemson outfielder Cam Cannarella | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When things are clicking for a hitter, it’s tough to keep him down or contain him. Miami’s 22-year-old Cam Cannarella is not slowing down. The young outfielder from Clemson is producing hit after hit, and his consistency is earning the respect of coaches and teammates.

Cannarella is an exceptional hitter who can hit for contact and power. He has the potential to become a future elite right-handed hitter. Cannarella slashing .394/.439/.577 in 19 games. He has 3 home runs with 22 RBIs and a 1.016 OPS.

These are some impressive numbers coming from a young prospect in Single-A ball. Cannarella is a gifted player who is playing confidently and moving up the ladder toward MLB.

The Marlins have a lot of talented depth in their outfield. With Jakob Marsee, Esteury Ruiz, Kyle Stowers, and Owen Cassie just to name a few, a prospect has plenty of time to develop and find his way.

While Cannarella is producing very impressive numbers at the Single-A level, he has a lot to prove before being ready to be called up to the big show.

Even more interesting is the fact that the Marlins have a slew of prospects coming up for the outfield. Some of their best prospects from an outfield standpoint are Kemp Alderman, Dillon Lewis, and Brandon Compton. There’s competition, but the player must go out there and excel at his best. Competitors bring out the best in an athlete.

Cannarella is ranked number 11 in the Marlins Top 30 prospects. The last time Cannerella didn’t get a hit was on May 21 against the Quad Cities River Bandits. Overall, there have been only four games in which he didn’t record a hit. That’s how laser-focused and magnificent Cannarella has been for the Beloit Sky Carp.

🚨 Top 30 Prospects update 🚨



With all full-season affiliates’ seasons in full swing, we provide an update to our consensus list.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/BR0MdNEoA7 — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) April 24, 2026

It’s a great week for Cannarella that he’s getting promoted. It’s one of the favorite words that a baseball player likes to hear. He’s heading in the right direction. Cannarella has been exciting to watch this season.

Throughout his minor league career, Cannarella has batted .333 in 159 at-bats. The Marlins selected him as the 43rd overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft.