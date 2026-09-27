Marlins Make Change at Leadoff Position for Season Finale

In the final game of the regular season, the Miami Marlins will use a tenth different leadoff man.

Xavier Edwards has been the main guy to set the tone for the team. Due to his injury, Jakob Marsee took over the No. 1 spot, per tracking provided by Fish on First.

The Changes to the Leadoff Man

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sometimes we often overlook how important the leadoff position is. The leadoff hitter needs to get things rolling for the team. Whether it's Edwards or Otto Lopez, the Marlins thrive when those guys get on base first, but no one does it better than Edwards.

Marsee started to get things going in the second half. In April and May, Edwards was as sharp, steady, and focused as anyone on the lineup when it came to batting first.

By the end of April, he batted .319 with 30 hits and 18 walks. When Miami has a lineup that begins with Edwards, Lopez and Kyle Stowers, it brings a lot of pressure on the starting pitcher. This is a great group that should continue into the 2027 season.

We hope to see the same core return, as anything can happen during the offseason.

Manager Clayton McCullough is certainly optimistic about next season. It will be his third season with the team. He's going to have to be better with his decisions in terms of how he will use his pitchers. Don't take them out too early or keep them too late in the game. At leadoff, we should see one or two players hitting the leadoff spot more regularly next year.

It doesn't sound like a good plan to constantly use different hitters to hit leadoff. Not everyone can produce as a leadoff hitter. The only way to use different hitters frequently to hit leadoff is if injuries decimate the team. We understand that the Marlins have several injuries this season. If Edwards can stay healthy all season, which he can, then we need to see him improve and get more stolen bases and doubles.

Anything Edwards did this season, he must raise his game ten times more for next season. He struggled in his last seven games and batted .167 with eight strikeouts. It's disappointing that the Marlins didn't reach the postseason. Next season, there have to be adjustments. The Marlins are too talented to finish the season with fewer than 85 wins.

The lineup must be a powerhouse lineup that can dominate the game with hits and stolen bases. The youth and farm system is there. It's all about bringing wins to their record. Guys like Edwards, Marsee, and even Owen Caissie could become All-Stars next season.