Marlins' Max Meyer Deserved Better Fate in Latest Outing vs Rockies

The Miami Marlins took on the Colorado Rockies in the second game of their series and veteran Max Meyer took the mound for the Fish.

Meyer finished the game pitching six innings where he gave up five runs but only one was earned as he struck out five batters.

But the problem in this outing for Meyer was the fact that the four other runs he gave up were unearned. Second baseman Javier Sanoja committed an error early in the fifth inning while Meyer was cruising through the game with the lead.

Jun 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Marlins second base Javier Sanoja (46) reacts to a violation against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And that error led to Meyer having to deal with extra baseurnners and more runs coming across the plate off of a triple that scored two, followed by a two-run home run. If Sanoja had not committed the error, the inning could have been different for Meyer.

Meyer could have left the game with the lead and it would have increased his odds of continuing his streak without a loss to start the season. The Marlins finished June 20-6 which was the best record in the Majors for the month.

One loss is not going to hurt Meyer and the Marlins, but the fact that Meyer could have been lined up for the win had it not been for the error might sting a little bit. It also led to his first loss of the season as he dropped to 9-1. The Marlins do have some breathing room as they sit in the third wildcard spot in the National League.

One bad start does not take away from the success Meyer has had all year

Despite Sanoja's error, Meyer remains one of the most dominant pitchers in the National League and has the potential to be named to the All-Star Game later this month.

Every fifth day when Meyer comes out and takes the ball for the Fish, he's proved that he can put them in position to win. His current ERA sits at 2.53 for the season as he has been cruising all season long for a rotation that badly needs, and gets, quality starts from him every turn in the rotation.

He has provided the consistency that manager Clayton McCullough has been looking for all season long. He has been dominating on the mound and this start should not and will not take away from the good season the veteran has had as he enters his next start.