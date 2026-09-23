Marlins Need This Player to Take a Major Step Forward in 2027

The 2026 season is coming to an end. Unfortunately, the Miami Marlins won't be making the playoffs after so many expectations for this team before entering the regular season.

After the way they played in the second half of 2025, there were supposed to be better results this season. However, the players from the Marlins lineup were more exciting to watch than last season.

There's one player in the lineup who should become an offensive threat for this team.

The Second Full Season Must Count for Something

Miami Marlins right fielder Owen Caissie Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 24-year-old right fielder Owen Caissie is one of the most talented players on this Miami team. The trade to acquire Caissie is still a steal. He came to the Marlins from the Chicago Cubs in a package exchange that involved Edward Cabrera.

Caissie, at the start of the season, especially in March and April, showed a lot of potential at the plate.

What's stopping him? Well, one of those reasons is that he must stay healthy. His 2026 season didn't end on good terms when he suffered a lumbar stress reaction. It's his second time going down with an injury. The first one came due to a right calf strain, which caused him to miss a month of action.

Caissie has played 108 games in his first full season in the big leagues. He is slashing .220/.412/.700 with 14 home runs, 58 RBIs, 14 doubles, and 64 hits. All of his numbers are career highs, but everything will change once the 2027 season comes around. Will he have much higher numbers next season compared to this season?

One of the things he must clean up is avoiding striking out a lot. He finished the season with 123 strikeouts. This is a problem that has been repeated many times in today's game of baseball. Players are striking out way too much. We need to go back in time when players would strike out fewer than 100 times in a single season.

When Caissie is focused and healthy, he can do a lot for this Marlins team. Caissie is fourth in home runs and fifth in RBIs in this lineup. Next season, a fully healthy Caissie should be in a top-3 category in many departments on the Marlins roster. By next July, he will be 25. There's no excuse. He's an ideal player who should be a big-time player for the Marlins.

What Kyle Stowers was to the Marlins in 2025, Caissie needs to take the baton, prove his worth to everyone, and be that great player for the team in 2027. Deep down, he knows that he's very good. He must put that into execution.