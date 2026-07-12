Marlins’ Prospects Getting Closer to Making Big League Debut

There are a few Miami Marlins prospects that are getting close to making their debut.

Everyone is talking about Robby Snelling and Thomas White as the next prospects to make their way to the pros.

Let's shift focus to other prospects that we could see get the call at some point.

Three Marlins Prospects Getting Closer to Receiving the Call

Clemson outfielder Cam Cannarella | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Cannarella

The 22-year-old outfielder is arguably one of the most underrated prospects in Miami's farm system. Throughout the offseason, the names we hear about are Snelling, Thomas, and even Joe Mack, which is totally understandable because they are highly talented prospects.

Cannarella is writing his own story, and he's putting the Marlins on notice that he's a top talent that should be taken seriously as well. From July 7-10, Cannarella collected a total of eight hits. What he's doing this season is no joking matter. Cannarella is slashing .365/.443/1.042 OPS with 12 home runs, 45 RBIs, 70 hits in 52 games with Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

He's not a player who strikes out often. We are seeing a hitter who has a good eye and is very disciplined at the plate. He's a product of the Clemson Tigers. Cannarella comes from a great program, and he's proving that what he did at Clemson is not a fluke. He has MLB qualities in him, and we will see him in the pros sooner or later.

Aiva Arquette

Blue Wahoos Aiva Arquette makes the play to first. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Marlins' 2025 first-round draft pick shortstop continues to get better at the plate. Back in May, Arquette got promoted to Double-A Pensacola after he slashed 276/.333/.517 in 58 at-bats with Beloit.

June was a special month for Arquette. He hit six home runs with 18 RBIs and 18 hits. Everything was going smoothly until he was put on the injury list. On June 30, the team placed him on a 7-day injury list. Arquette will be out for at least six weeks while he recovers from his left thumb.

When he's healthy, he's capable of doing wonderful things on the field. Arquette is the Marlins' No. 3 best prospect. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and sports run deep in his culture. Arquette is a tough kid, and he will bounce back. The seventh overall pick is slashing .240/.297/.462 with seven doubles, two triples, nine homers, 36 RBIs and 12 steals in 41 games this season.

Karson Milbrandt

Starter Karson Milbrandt (30) pitches against the Biscuits | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aside from having two rough back-to-back starts (July 4 and 9th) where he allowed a combined nine earned runs, right-hander Milbrandt has been having an exciting season in the minors.

He's the Marlins' No. 4 best prospect. Just observe how good he's been pitching from April through June. Every pitcher goes through a rough patch in their career, as long as it doesn't turn into a bad habit. Milbrandt had two games where he reached more than ten strikeouts. He had at least nine games with five or more strikeouts.

In July, he's having a tough time finding the strike zone and putting away hitters. We will see how we will perform in his next start. Milbrandt is another prospect in the Marlins system that we will see at LoanDepot Park in the future.