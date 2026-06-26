Miami Marlins' Prospect Won't be Sidetracked by Season-Ending Setback

2026 was supposed to be an opportunity for growth in the young career of the Miami Marlins' pitching phenom Thomas White. The left-handed starter should be working steadily right now to make the jump to the big leagues, but his destiny was derailed briefly when it was announced he was being shut down for the remainder of the year with an injury.

White, 21, suffered a left shoulder capsular sprain—a tear or stretching of the thick tissue that wraps around the shoulder joint. There's typically a 12 to 16-week recovery timeline for that type of damage done, so the organization will sit White and prepare him for 2027 and beyond, rather than worry about rushing him back.

#Marlins No. 1 prospect Thomas White is shut down due to a capsular sprain in his left shoulder.



More on the timeline for when MLB's second-ranked southpaw talent could return to the mound: https://t.co/X2lqM3VNGN pic.twitter.com/YKaUOCjTrS — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 6, 2026

The Marlins originally went fishing for Thomas White with the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, before his road to the show was hit by a painful pothole this season. Prior to the injury, he compiled a record of 10-11, with 307 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.81 in 214.2 innings pitched in his fledgling career. At 6'5", he's a South Paw who could be dominant for years to come, and this setback won't sideline these plans at all. They are just delaying things for a bit.

When will White be Back?

The injury isn't considered career-threatening, and White could probably squeeze in a set of starts at the end of the season. But there's no need to, as the effects of this year pale in comparison to the long-term investment that they have made in White's arm.

And it's not just the Fish who believe that White won't flounder; he's highly touted all around the bigs right now for being a potential Cy Young Award winner at some point in his career. For a franchise like the Marlins, that's definitely worth waiting for.

If everything works out in Miami's favor, it could have one of the best young pitching rotations in baseball when White returns healthy and ramps himself back up for competition.

"White's raw stuff is already among the most advanced in the minors and is only getting better, giving him all the ingredients of a frontline starter," Thomas White's profile at Baseball America states. "If he can refine his delivery and strike-throwing, he has the makings of a potential ace... All three of his pitches are legitimate put-away options."

"He projects to be a high-strikeout arm with plenty of weapons for both sides of the plate... his stuff could go from elite to otherworldly."