Eury Perez to Return for Marlins and Start Against Rangers in Series Finale

The Miami Marlins announced on Tuesday that one of their best young players and he's being pressed into duty right away against the Texas Rangers today at loanDepot Park.

The Fish will get another topping of help on Wednesday, when 23-year-old starter Eury Perez makes his return from the injured list, per Marlins manager Clayton McCullough. The right-hander will re-enter the rotation right away, in an afternoon showdown with the Rangers' scheduled starter, veteran Jacob deGrom.

Pérez had been diagnosed with a right gracilis strain, which is a high-grade tear of the long, thin muscle on the inside of the thigh. For a right-handed pitcher, that's his 'drive leg', and the injury was reportedly so painful that his teammates carried him off the field. Although he was originally slated to be out for eight weeks, he bounced back quickly.

Perez's manager says the team took precautionary measures to protect the hurler from any further damage being done. And overall, the second-year skipper says his starter responded well to his treatment.

"At first you're never sure," Miami manager Clayton McCullough said, regarding the caution that was taken with the pitcher's injury. "The potential range of time that he could be down was fairly wide, and [it was] a unique place where he got injured, and I think that he responded very well to the initial rounds of treatment early on, and it gave us some encouragement."

"As he continued to up the intensity, he got on the mound, he looked great, he felt great, and the rehab start he had in Jacksonville went very well."

A Summer Showdown Near South Beach

Perez in late 2025 | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Perez enters the matchup with a 3-6 record, a 4.60 ERA, and 72 strikeouts in 62.2 innings in the 2026 campaign. Originally signed in 2019 as a 16-year-old international free agent. Since then, he's been developing slowly into one of the game's more intriguing young pitchers. This setback aside, he looks to be a valuable part of the rotation. Not just for the rest of 2026, but for several years ahead.

For the Rangers, RHP Jacob deGrom will take the hill, bringing a 6-4 mark and a 3.59 ERA with him. The venrable veteran has struck out 98 batters in 2026, against just 16 walks. With a career mark of 102-69, he will no doubt hold the Fish to the fire when the two teams meet for the final game of the series.