Miami's Potential Rotation Should Have Rivals Fearing the Fish

Fans in Florida and MLB observers worldwide have watched the rise of the Miami Marlins in 2026. After constructing a roster comprised of some of baseball's best young talent, the team has snuck into the National League Playoff picture. The Marlins are 46-41, 5.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves, and just went 20-6 in June.

So, it's a good day to be a follower of the Fish. But there a lot of better tomorrows ahead. Because this team has a lot more help on the way. In fact, they are going to be fortified by a rotation that could potentially dominate the division for several seasons.

Max Meyer has played a Superman-like role on the mound and is the clear-cut leader of the rotation going forward. But the biggest X-factor still looming out there is top pitching prospect Thomas White, who is out for the remainder of the 2026 season due to a left shoulder capsular sprain. However, he'll return in time to battle for a spot in the rotation in 2027, and that righty-lefty combination should form a dynamic duo.

The Marlins will have an Arsenal of Arms

Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White's shoulder injury carries a 12-to-16 week recovery timeframe, so he won't throw this year. But there are other arms around the ace, Meyer, who will fill out the spots. Righthander Eury Perez is another solid young arm, while Sandy Alcantara is the veteran of the unit at just 30 years old.

Who will man the fifth spot remains unknown, but Janson Junk (if he returns to the team) and right-hander Tyler Phillips, who has appeared out of the bullpen and made five starts in 2026. Star prospect Robbie Snelling will be in the hunt, as well as any low-priced free agents the team might add in the offseason. Out of that group, they can find a capable back-end guy or two.

But the main potential pairing will be White and Meyer, considering they could lead the team in a way like Glavine and Maddux did with the '90s Braves, or they could team with Eury Perez to rival the Houston Astros 1980s trio of Nolan Ryan, Mike Scott, and Jim DeShaies. Both of those legendary groups won division titles and terrorized lineups for a stretch of years together.

The Marlins have that kind of nucleus forming right now, and they're already winning. It's hard to imagine how fearsome the Fish will be going forward, especially if they qualify for the playoffs this season. They will enter 2027 as an upcoming offensive team with an array of outstanding young arms. That's a formula for dominance just waiting to happen.