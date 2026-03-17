Marlins Offseason Addition Providing Cause for Concern This Spring

Spring is a time for hope, particularly when it comes to Major League Baseball. And to be fair, the Miami Marlins have offered plenty of reasons for hope, from standout showings on the mound by Max Meyer and Chris Paddack to impressive offensive performances from Heriberto Hernandez and Jakob Marsee to Owen Caissie's WBC breakout with Team Canada.

But not everything can be rosy in advance of Opening Day. One looming concern for the Marlins comes in the form of their new first baseman, Christopher Morel.

Morel came over via free agency from the Tampa Bay Rays to add a power bat to Miami's lineup after the club finished 27th league-wide in home runs last season and received precious little offense from the position (.234/.297/.366 with 15 home runs). Basically, they took a $2 million gamble that the 26-year-old could rediscover the hitting form that saw him launch 26 home runs for the Chicago Cubs in 2023 while also learning a new position.

Morel's Spring Struggles Paint Worrisome Picture

Miami Marlins first baseman Christopher Morel | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If Morel is going to rediscover his 2023 form, it certainly hasn't happened yet. Although the transition to first base has been relatively smooth for a player who had previously player all three outfield positions, second base, third base and shortstop, his offense since joining the Marlins has more closely resembled his 2024 and 2025 form.

So far this spring, Morel is slashing .147/.211/.206 with just five hits and 12 strikeouts over 13 games. Now, that wouldn't be so alarming on its own were it not for his offensive woes of the past two seasons.

In 2024, Morel still managed 21 home runs across a season split between the Cubs and Rays, but failed to cross the Mendoza Line (he hit .196) and struck out a career-high 159 times in 152 games. The next season, his power numbers sagged (11 home runs) while he still struggled to get on base (.289 OBP).

Coming off of two down years, Morel desperately needed some offensive momentum heading into the 2026 campaign. In camp with Miami, he has failed to generate that momentum to date. He has long been a popular player in both the scouting and analytics community for his fast, powerful swing, but he's now at risk of going on a third consecutive season of failing to deliver on those raw tools.

Suffice to say, this was the start that neither Morel nor the Marlins were hoping for. Although the club isn't teeming with first base options behind him, a slow start could open the door for the likes of Griffin Conine or Liam Hicks to step in and take over.

By virtue of the fact that Morel has taken the majority of the reps at first base this spring, it seems likely that he will still break camp as the Opening Day starter at the position. However, that still doesn't offer him much in the way of job security - if he can't produce at the plate, he and Miami could both be in trouble.