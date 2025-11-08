Former Marlins Slugger Lands With Division Rival on Minor League Deal
The Miami Marlins are in a great position this offseason.
After fielding a roster that leaned heavily on young players and up-and-coming prospects, the Marlins have a great idea about who they can build around. They also don't have a single player set to become a free agent, which allows them to focus on upgrading what is already in place.
But with that comes some potential departures via outright waiver claims as Miami starts putting together their 40-man roster. That already resulted in Troy Johnston heading out west following getting claimed by the Colorado Rockies.
Now, another former Marlins player could be suiting up against his former team, as MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported that Bryan De La Cruz has agreed to a minor league contract with their division rival Philadelphia Phillies.
Will Marlins Actually Face Bryan De La Cruz This Season?
If De La Cruz does end up making the Phillies' roster, then it wouldn't be the first time he played for a division rival. Following the 2024 trade deadline when the Pittsburgh Pirates acquired him from Miami, the slugger signed a one-year major league deal with the Atlanta Braves ahead of the 2025 season.
He lasted just 16 games there before he was designated for assignment. However, he did face the Marlins twice while he was with the Braves and went 3-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts. But outside of those two contests, De La Cruz struggled with a slash line of .191/.240/.213.
It will be interesting to see if he can make the roster for Philadelphia. Outfield has been a constant issue for them, but with the expectation that some major changes will be made before the start of next season, he could potentially play his way into a role.
Could Bryan De La Cruz Be Potential Reunion Candidate for Marlins?
What's interesting is that De La Cruz could be a possible reunion candidate for the Marlins if he doesn't stick on the Phillies' roster. While the slugger has primarily played left field during his career, he also has plenty of experience in right.
That's the weakest part of the outfield unit right now for Miami, so if they aren't able to land an upgrade this winter, then it wouldn't be a surprise to see the two sides reunite ahead of the upcoming season or during it.
De La Cruz slashed .258/.305/.419 across his three-and-a-half years with the Marlins. He also hit double-digit home runs in every season except when he made his MLB debut in 2021, so he could add some pop to this lineup if he was brought back.
But that's looking way ahead in the future. Right now, the former Miami slugger is trying to make the roster of his new team, and if that happens in Philadelphia, then he'll be suiting up for another division rival.