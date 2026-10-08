What a Successful Marlins Offseason Actually Looks Like

The Miami Marlins might not consider the 2026 season a success, given that they had some streaky moments that were head-scratching.

After finishing the season with 80 wins, they failed to make the playoffs again. The team needs to strengthen certain areas to succeed.

Bullpen Stability

Miami Marlins pitcher Pete Fairbanks Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins have one of the worst bullpens in baseball. The front office must invest cash in having some stability to the bullpen. Too many walks, runs, and tight late-inning losses.

Whether they bring Pete Fairbanks back or not, he's not the only solution to the bullpen's problems. Sure, he's a good closer, but they are missing more weapons. Signing a relief free agent and perhaps using one of their good prospects could help Miami execute in late innings next season.

Where Will They Get Their Power At-Bat?

When we look at the Marlins lineup, there are a lot of guys who have the talent to hit. The question is: does the Marlins lineup have a Manny Ramirez- or Aaron Judge-type right-handed hitter? The answer is probably not.

The closest one that comes to mind, but hits way below average, is Agustin Ramirez. He's the one guy who could be a power-hitting machine, but he still needs to show signs of reliability and plate discipline.

Grabbing a right-handed hitter this offseason through a possible trade is an option Peter Bendix can consider.

A Fully Healthy Roster

Arguably the most important factor for a successful offseason. The team needs all of its players to stay healthy for most of the season. Stowers, Fairbanks, Xavier Edwards, Owen Caissie, and Eury Perez have, at one point or another, missed action due to injuries.

It leaves us wondering if the Marlins would have won more games this season if it weren't for injuries.

Gamble on Javier Sanoja

Miami Marlins shortstop Javier Sanoja (8) takes the field Credit Jeff Klein-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the 2027 season, manager Clayton McCullough and the rest of the coaches should bet on the 24-year-old utility man.

The third base position should be his; Sanoja has done everything they ever asked him to do. His second-half performance impressed the team. Not only can he put the ball in play and keep the lines going, but he can beat you with speed and attention to detail. It's not always about hitting the long ball.

Sanoja has proven that he can sustain a primary position and deserves more playing time. If Sanoja is on the Opening Day roster and can keep picking up where he left off, this would be one of the best decisions the skipper and front office could make this offseason.