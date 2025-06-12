MLB Insider Provides Massive Marlins, Sandy Alcantara Trade Update
One of the most intriguing names to watch heading into the trade deadline is Miami Marlins star pitcher Sandy Alcantara.
For teams looking to bolster their rotation for a playoff push, Alcantara could be one of the options with the most ace potential on the market.
However, one MLB insider hit the brakes on the Marlins pulling off a blockbuster trade centered around the 2023 Cy Young winner.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently said fans shouldn't "expect the Marlins to trade Sandy Alcantara while his value is down."
"Instead, they're expected to keep him until he regains his Cy Young Award form, which might not happen until later this year and maybe even next."
Alcantara has struggled this season, having recently come off Tommy John surgery. He's made 13 starts so far this season and has a 7.14 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and a strikeout rate of just 17.7 percent, the lowest of his career.
As Bowden pointed out, there's no rush to trade Alcantara. The 29-year-old is under team control through the 2027 season, so trading him while his value is at its lowest wouldn't be a wise move by the front office.
If it takes a full season for Alcantara to return to form, then the Marlins could get just as much prospect capital, or even more, by trading him in the offseason rather than during this year's deadline.
That said, Alcantara has put together back-to-back quality starts in his last two games, throwing a total of 12.0 innings, allowing two earned runs, and striking out 10 batters.
This may be the start of a stretch that proves Alcantara is finding his groove again.
