REPORT: Mets Pursuing Blockbuster Trade With Marlins
The Miami Marlins have been rolling lately, establishing themselves as legitimate contenders in the National League Wild Card race. However, the Marlins may still sell some pieces before the MLB trade deadline, and the New York Mets appear interested.
The Mets have reportedly placed a call to Miami regarding pitcher Sandy Alcantara, via Mike Puma of The New York Post. The Marlins are maintaining a high asking price, however, which makes the chances of a deal between the two NL East foes rather thin.
The Mets' starting rotation has actually been very impressive this season, but could use a boost following a season-ending Achilles injury to Griffin Canning and with Tyler Megill now on the 60-day injured list as a result of an elbow sprain.
Alcantara has certainly struggled in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, owning a 6.66 ERA. However, he was brilliant in his last start, throwing seven shutout innings in a win over the San Diego Padres. The 29-year-old is under team control through 2027 with a club option for the final year of his contract, so Miami technically does not have to move him now.
Plus, with the way the Marlins have been playing, they may want to put a pin in making any trades that would hurt their chances of making the playoffs this year.
Miami has gone 24-12 over its last 36 games and boasts an incredible 14-3 road record during that span, moving to within four games in the loss column of the NL's last Wild Card spot.
