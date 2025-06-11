Could this righty trade target solve New York Mets' southpaw reliever woes?
It's no secret that the New York Mets are short on left-handed relievers at the moment. This comes in the wake of both A.J. Minter and Danny Young suffering season-ending injuries last month, which made it so the Mets had to search within their organization and externally for guys who could be relied upon to get righties out.
Ultimately, the Mets struck a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks to acquire left-hander José Castillo last month. As it currently stands, Castillo is the only left-handed reliever on the Mets' active roster. And Castillo has been excellent for the Mets to this point, conceding 0 earned runs in 7 innings since being traded to New York.
However, given how important it is to get lefty hitters out in the postseason, the Mets' front office might want to add another effective arm before the trade deadline. And in a June 10 article, Joel Sherman of the New York Post posed a fascinating potential option: Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks.
This suggestion could easily raise eyebrows, if only because Fairbanks is a righty. But a closer look at his 2025 stats shows why Sherman suggested him as a solution to the Mets' southpaw reliever struggles.
Left-handed hitters currently have a .111 average and a .386 OPS against Fairbanks this season, according to ESPN. Right-handed hitters, on the other hand, have a .241 average and a .623 OPS. This is in line with how Fairbanks' career has fared as well, as he has always been dominant against lefties.
Fairbanks could be the unexpected (but effective) solution to the Mets' left-handed reliever deficiency down the stretch this season.