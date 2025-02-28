Former Mets DH J.D. Martinez drawing interest from Yankees
There has been a lot to be excited about at New York Mets Spring Training this year, highlighted by the arrival of Juan Soto. Meanwhile, back in Tampa at Yankees camp, Soto’s old team is desperately trying to fill a hole left by a critical injury.
MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote on Thursday that the New York Yankees have made contact with former Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez. The 37-year-old slugger has made it known that he still wishes to play this year even if it isn’t in a reunion with the Mets. Martinez remains a free agent although that isn’t unusual at this stage of his career. Last season, he didn’t sign a contract with the Mets until March 23rd.
In the Bronx, DH and playoff hero Giancarlo Stanton remains sidelined with tendon injuries in both elbows. The pain is so great that Stanton has not resumed baseball activities and has travelled back to New York as the team continues with its Spring Training. Martinez could be a good fit, but if the Yankees expect Stanton to return sooner rather than later, they wouldn’t want to carry two designated hitters on their roster.
If there is one thing Martinez can still provide, it’s a solid bat with reasonable power. In 2024 with the Mets, Martinez slashed .235/.320/.406 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI in 120 games. The year before, Martinez socked 33 home runs in just 113 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Another hindrance could be the Yankees’ desire to limit spending this year. Last season, Martinez earned $12 million with the Mets and the Yankees have been reluctant to spend on players to fill positions of need, let alone adding a second DH.
At this point, a decision could hinge on a timeline for Stanton’s injury. If the slugger is expected to miss just the first few weeks of the season, the Yankees will likely stand pat. If Stanton’s injury proves to be a long-term issue, we could potentially see Martinez donning pinstripes.