Insider outlines New York Mets' two biggest needs
While expectations were high for the New York Mets headed into the 2025 season, their 18-7 record and five-game lead in the NL East heading into their April 25 game against the Washington Nationals shows that they've exceeded these expectations.
The Mets' biggest question mark coming out of spring training was their starting rotation. However, the staff's success (proven by their collective 2.33 ERA, which is best in MLB by a wide margin) has anchored the entire team to this point.
That said, the Mets' roster still has a few distinct holes, which Jon Heyman alluded to in an April 24 article in the New York Post, when he explained that New York's most glaring needs were a center fielder and a left-handed reliever.
The center field need is obvious. Even before Jose Siri went down with a serious leg injury that will likely require him to miss several months, the Mets were experiencing a massive lack of production from that position. The .459 OPS New York has gotten from center fielders this season is the worst in all of MLB, and Tyrone Taylor's ongoing offensive struggles make it tough to imagine that will change anytime soon.
Read more: Mets coach called Francisco Lindor a 'no-show' before hot streak
A.J. Minter, who is the Mets' long southpaw reliever, has been excellent so far, proven by his sterling 1.74 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10.1 innings pitched. But the fact that he's the only lefty in the bullpen raises red flags, especially in case he gets injured.
It will be interesting to see whether the Mets' front office elects to address either of these two needs before the trade deadline.