Mets announcers react to minor league occurrence at A's Sacramento ballpark
The dire field situation the Athletics have found themselves in (having to play their games at a minor league stadium in Sacramento amid their transition from Oakland to Las Vegas) has been met with a lot of criticism within the baseball community.
The New York Mets have gotten to experience this stadium over the weekend during their three-game series against the Athletics. And a strange moment that occurred during their April 12 showdown prompted a funny reaction from the Mets' broadcast booth.
New York outfielder Jose Siri had to leave Saturday's game after he fouled a ball off his leg in an at-bat. Two golf carts were driven out onto the field in order to bring him to the clubhouse. While the one Siri sat in was fine, the other golf cart driving behind it seemed to run out of gas on the way out of the stadium. As a result, the golf cart had to be pushed off the field of play by several staff members, which prompted a delay.
"We used to have a saying back when I was doing minor league baseball in the 1980s. Whenever something like that would happen, we'd say, 'That's why they call it the minor leagues.' And here you go," Gary Cohen said while the A's employees struggled to move the cart.
"This is something out of Keystone Cops right here," Ron Darling then added, which is a silent film slapstick comedy from the 20th century that featured the fictional misadventures of incompetent policemen.
Ultimately, the golf cart was moved and the game continued. But this funny moment (and the Mets announcer's reactions) encapsulated the Athletics' current field situation.