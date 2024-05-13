Mets' Brandon Nimmo Becomes Surprise Hero on Sunday Night Baseball
Mother's Day magic blessed the New York Mets, who defeated the Atlanta Braves on Sunday Night Baseball in truly Amazin' fashion thanks to Brandon Nimmo.
Yes, the same Brandon Nimmo who was thought to possibly have a long-term injury. Just one day after leaving Saturday's game with right intercostal irritation, the Mets' center fielder came off the bench in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The game was tied at 2 when Nimmo entered; the Braves would take a 3-2 lead in the eighth when former Met Zack Short drew a leadoff walk against Adam Ottavino, stole second base, and scored the go-ahead run on a single by Marcell Ozuna.
But that would merely set the stage for the Amazins' in the bottom of the ninth inning. Jeff McNeil led off the frame with a perfectly placed bunt single against A.J. Minter, and Tomas Nido sacrificed him over to second with another bunt. This brought up Nimmo, making his first plate appearance of the night, with an opportunity to tie the game with a base hit.
Nimmo did this instead:
New York had a win probability of 27.8% prior to Nimmo's walk-off home run; the dramatic swing naturally added the remaining 72.2%. Thanks to Nimmo's surprise heroics, the Mets were able to salvage the final game of a three-game set against the Braves at Citi Field and improve to 19-20.
After the game, reporters immediately asked Nimmo about how he felt physically due to his injury the day before, and he joyfully responded that he was fine.
"I don't feel anything right now, I'm kinda coming off the adrenaline high," Nimmo said. "In all seriousness, Mendy [Mendoza] wouldn't have put me in if I didn't tell him 'Hey, I'm good to go today if you need me.'"
"I guess we can say he's healthy, right?" Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.