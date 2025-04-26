Mets coach takes bold stance on team's offensive potential
The New York Mets entered their April 25 game against the Washington Nationals with an 18-7 record, which was the best in all of baseball.
It's no secret that the pitching staff has carried them to this point. New York's starting rotation has been the tops in all of MLB by a wide margin, and the bullpen has also been elite (despite the ongoing struggles of closer Edwin Diaz).
But what's perhaps the most impressive about the Mets right now is that while several hitters have been fantastic (namely Pete Alonso), several other hitters haven't come close to reaching their potential. Among these are Mark Vientos, Brandon Nimmo, and especially Juan Soto.
Once these players catch fire, this already imposing team's lineup will be terrifying. And this sentiment is what Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez shared in an April 25 article in the New York Post, where he is quoted as saying, “We’re not even close to hitting on all cylinders, and guys are still kind of feeling their way through April."
Chavez later added, “I’m really looking forward to the summer," suggesting that that's when he believes this offense will finally find its stride.
The return of Jeff McNeil and Francisco Alvarez from injury on Friday adds depth to the Mets' offense, and even forced Brett Baty (who had been hitting great over the past week) down to the minors.
Eventually, one would have to imagine that the Mets pitchers are going to come back to earth. But if the club's hitters can reach their potential by the time they do, the team's hot start should continue well into the summer.