Mets' Dedniel Núñez to take significant step toward being ready for Opening Day
On March 12, New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that reliever Dedniel Núñez was set to take a major step in his recovery from a strained right flexor tendon, which kept him out from late August through the end of the 2024 season.
“The goal is for him to throw another live BP, and then, hopefully, that next step is game,” Mendoza said, per an X post from SNY. “We don’t want to rush this. If he’s ready for Opening Day, great. If not, we’ll listen to him. It’s been a long road for him as well.”
Núñez being ready to go by Opening Day would be a massive asset for the Mets, as the impressive 2.31 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and a whopping 48 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched (25 appearances) for New York in 2024 shows that Núñez is capable of being reliable out of the bullpen.
Núñez threw his live BP session on Thursday, and according to an X post from SNY's Andy Martino, all went very well.
"Dedniel Núñez threw a two-inning live BP session today and is slated to make his Grapefruit League debut on Monday. That's real progress that should give him at least a chance to be in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen," Martino wrote in the post.
While Martino doesn't discuss the results of this live BP session, outcomes are trivial when it comes to a pitcher working their way back to game action. Those watching were surely more concerned with how Núñez felt and how his pitches looked as opposed to whether he was giving up hits or getting outs.
There's still some time before Opening Day, but this update bodes very well for Núñez's odds of being available.