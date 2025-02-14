Mets' Edwin Díaz reveals desire about 2026 WBC participation
As the New York Mets get ready for their first full-team squad workout of the spring, All-Star closer Edwin Díaz is speaking about his desire to play on another big stage in 2026.
Speaking with Tim Healey of Newsday on Friday, the Mets' closer opened up about the possibility of pitching again in the World Baseball Classic in 2026 representing Puerto Rico, even after his 2023 season ended prematurely after suffering a freak injury his first time around.
“No guarantee, but I’m hoping to do it,” Díaz said to Healey. “I gotta see how this year goes for me. If I have the chance to represent Puerto Rico, 100%, yeah, because it’s my country. We don’t have the chance to play for our country [often].“If everything goes well and the team gives me a chance to go — because I want to be on the same page with them — I’ll go and represent my country.”
As many Mets fans can painfully recall, after Puerto Rico celebrated their win over the Dominican Republic during the WBC on March 15, 2023, the celebration was short-lived when Díaz tore the patellar tendon in his right knee during the team celebration. This not only knocked him out of the WBC, but also ended his season for the Mets.
The 30-year-old closer's gut-wrenching injury took a toll on the Mets and their bullpen during the 2023 season. After entering the year with high expectations, New York went 75-87 which resulted in the team being sellers at the trade deadline that year. It also began a new era of baseball in Flushing, Queens with the hiring of David Stearns as president of baseball operations shortly after the 2023 season concluded, as well as the hiring of Carlos Mendoza as the team's new manager.
Despite the brutal injury he suffered, Díaz doesn't view it as a sign to not represent his country in the WBC again when it returns in 2026.
“I know I got hurt there, but it was a freak injury. It was weird,” Díaz said. “It’s not like I got hurt pitching or something. But I want to see where they’re at with me and see how it goes."
As for Mendoza, who was the bench coach for his home country of Venezuela during the 2023 WBC, he didn't seem to be too bothered about the idea of his star closer returning to that big stage.
“Now, if they’re going to play [it’s fine]. But if you have a guy who is going to be sitting on the bench [it’s not fine],” Mendoza said. “You’re losing two weeks of camp. That’s the ones that are concerning."
Another topic that Healey spoke with Díaz about was his potential impending free agency. Less than three years after signing a five-year, $102 million contract (currently the largest deal ever for a reliever), he didn't seem to focus much on the possibility of opting out of his current deal once the 2025 season closes.
“That’s something I gotta look at after the season with my agent, see where we’re at and make a decision,” Díaz said. “Right now, I’m not thinking about that. I want to help this team win. I love this team. I want to stay here because I love the team, I love the coaches, I love the ownership, I love everyone. I feel really good right here.”
Díaz is looking to provide better results for the Mets out of their bullpen this year after a shaky 2024 season. Despite going 6-4 in 53.2 innings for the Amazins' last year with a 3.52 ERA and recording 20 saves, the two-time All-Star blew seven saves, spent time on the injured list with a shoulder injury, and also served a ten-game suspension when a sticky substance was discovered on his pitching hand during his June 23 appearance.