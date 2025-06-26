Mets 'keeping close tabs' on intriguing trade target, per insider
Several MLB insiders have suggested that the New York Mets will be looking to upgrade center field before the trade deadline. This makes sense because while the team seems to have several rather glaring holes in their roster right now, center field production has been subpar throughout the season.
The Mets have been linked to Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. since last year. However, given that Robert Jr. has underperformed this season, the White Sox have remained patient regarding when to trade him.
While the 27-year-old is still underwhelming in 2025, there have been positive signs of late that he could turn things around, thus creating enough of a market to warrant Chicago dealing him.
And in a June 25 article, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale conveyed that Robert Jr.'s recent form is attracting the Mets' attention.
"The likelihood of Robert being traded barring an injury? Just about 100%. The White Sox don’t want him. They don’t need him. And they know they should have traded him during the winter. All they can hope for now is that he starts performing much better after hitting .184 with seven homers, 31 RBI and a .573 OPS this season," Nightengale wrote.
"He has played better of late with a .703 OPS the last two weeks, leads the league with 22 stolen bases and plays a terrific center field. It’s not as if anyone is going to pick up the $20 million options on him this year or next, but the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are keeping close tabs on him."
Just as it was reported that they'll be competing for the same high-leverage relievers a few weeks ago, the Mets and Phillies might also be competing to secure Robert Jr.'s services as the trade deadline nears.